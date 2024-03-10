Star Trek: The Next Generation's Romulan Redesign Started A Series-Long Writer Feud

"Star Trek: The Next Generation" famously struggled creatively during its first season. The inaugural villains, the Ferengi, flopped (to the point actor Armin Shimmerman felt the need to repair their reputation when he returned to play Quark on the spin-off "Deep Space Nine"). So, the writers dug up some old foes with a storied history — the Romulans. The Romulans returned in the season 1 finale, "The Neutral Zone," and became enduring enemies of the Enterprise-D.

The Romulans were once Vulcans but split off centuries ago after rejecting the path of logic and serenity. As a result, the Romulans share most of their cousins' physical features, such as pointed ears. In "Reunification," a two-part episode in "The Next Generation" season 5, Spock (Leonard Nimoy guest-starring) is working on Romulus to bring the Romulans and his people back together.

However, upon the Romulans' reintroduction in "The Neutral Zone," make-up Michael Westmore gave them some cosmetic surgery, including a V-shaped forehead ridge. According to the behind-the-scenes book "Star Trek: The Next Generation 365" by Paula M. Block and Terry J. Erdmann, Westmore wanted to make the Romulans look more "threatening" and make it so they could be easily distinguished from Vulcans.

According to that same book, writer Ronald D. Moore (who penned one of the series' best Romulan episodes, season 3's "The Defector") disagreed with Westmore's design ethos. Moore said, "I hated the foreheads on the Romulans. The backstory [established in 'Unification'] was that they were basically the same race, yet somehow the Romulans got these different foreheads at some point." "Star Trek: Picard" later amended this by stating the Romulans with ridged foreheads were from Romulus' northern regions, while the smooth-headed ones hailed from the South.

Moore was never shy about voicing disagreements when working on "Star Trek" and his problems with the Romulans' appearances don't end there.