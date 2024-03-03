Tim Blake Nelson Is Heartbroken After His Dune: Part Two Character Was Cut

When adapting a novel as dense and convoluted as Frank Herbert's "Dune," you will unfortunately have to cut major elements from it, even if you're splitting the book in two. The first "Dune" movie cut out a significant amount of the book's mystery storyline, where nearly everyone in House Atreides suspected someone else of being a Harkonnen spy. This cut made a lot of sense: in order to do it justice, director Denis Villeneuve probably would've had to add an extra hour to the runtime. Still, that doesn't lessen the blow for fans who loved the book's early paranoid atmosphere.

Although "Dune: Part Two" covers a slightly smaller page count than the first movie, it too needed to make some major omissions to keep the pacing sharp. This meant cutting the novel's two-year time jump, and unfortunately it also meant cutting out poor Tim Blake Nelson. A well-known actor from works like "The Ballad of Buster Cruggs," "O Brother, Where Are Thou?" and the 2019 "Watchmen" mini-series, Nelson indicated in an interview with MovieWeb that he only shot one scene for the movie:

"I don't think I'm at liberty to say what the scene was ... [Villeneuve] had to cut it because he thought the movie was too long. And I am heartbroken over that, but there's no hard feelings. I loved it, and I can't wait to do something else with him and we certainly plan to do that."

Sadly, there's not much chance of the scene being restored in a director's cut, either, since Villeneuve doesn't to director's cuts. As he explained to: "I'm a strong believer that when it's not in the movie, it's dead. I kill darlings, and it's painful for me."

As for who Nelson would've played in the film? He hasn't said, but fans have a good guess...