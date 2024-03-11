The Correct Order To Watch Every Cheech And Chong Movie

Cheech Marin and Tommy Chong first established their "wastoid" characters while working together in a Canadian improv troupe in the late 1960s. They first found success performing as "Cheech & Chong" as the opener for a touring bad. The story goes that Cheech & Chong were so funny, the band never came on stage. They began releasing their best bits on comedy albums starting with 1971's "Cheech and Chong," a must-have for comedy record collectors. Their bits were played by hip DJs, and they appeared regularly on "The Dr. Demento Show."

Their success was helped by a growing drug culture in the early 1970s. Cheech & Chong were stoners through and through, and their jokes hit harder for those who were under the influence. Those who are inexperienced with marijuana may not find Cheech & Chong terribly funny. The stoner shtick has continued to the present day, and now Marin and Chong have lended their name to a line of weed gummies. Chong, especially, has long been a weed advocate, and even once went to prison for shipping bongs across state lines.

Cheech & Chong films still sit near or at the top of the stoner movie pyramid, in many ways the gold standard by which all future stoner movies are judged. Your mileage may vary when it comes to finding Cheech & Chong funny, but one cannot deny their importance in the comedy firmament. Cheech & Chong were the ultimate slobs in a world that demanded snobbery. In a capitalist world of good manners and cleanliness, they were too stoned to care.

There have been nine Cheech & Chong movies, although Marin and Chong have also appeared in character in multiple other film projects.