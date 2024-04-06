Paul Greengrass' Scrapped Watchmen Movie Opened With A Twisted Take On Superman

15 years after its theatrical release, Zack Snyder's "Watchmen" occupies a curious spot in the history of comic book superhero cinema. While bleak blockbusters like "Dune: Part Two" and "Oppenheimer" might be all the rage in 2024, that wasn't the case when Snyder's film arrived in 2009. The success of "Iron Man" a year earlier signaled a shift in audiences' tastes. The brooding, auteur-led offerings of the 2000s (like "Hulk" and "The Dark Knight") would soon after give way to the studio-mandated crowd-pleasing spectacles of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Snyder's relentlessly downbeat and violent interpretation of writer Alan Moore and artist Dave Gibbons' equally grim milestone graphic novel suddenly felt wildly out of tempo with the genre, as did his subsequent vision for the now-kaput DC Extended Universe.

Patrick Wilson, who starred in the film as the tech-whiz Daniel Dreiberg/Nite Owl II, has argued that Snyder's "Watchmen" set the stage for the MCU and the greater superhero genre's movement toward a lighter, more escapist bent, which is a valid point. At the same time, that does little to negate criticisms that Snyder's adaptation was only superficially faithful to its source material, recreating entire panels and most of the original comics' plot (save for the ending) yet overlooking the actual point of the story — to satirize and deconstruct the genre's tropes by grounding them in real-world logic. The result is that Snyder's typically music video-slick, slow-mo heavy filmmaking clashes directly with what the rest of "Watchmen" is trying to do.

But what if a filmmaker who specializes in making thought-provoking docu-thrillers and infusing action movies with a heightened sense of realism had gotten their hands on "Watchmen" instead? Well, that's almost what happened when Paul Greengrass was attached to direct the film.