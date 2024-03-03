Mark Hamill And A Star Wars Co-Star Once Snuck Horses Off Set For Some Fun

Thanks to the generation-defying success of "Star Wars" and the obsessive passionate fanbase that followed, no stone has gone unturned in documenting the making of George Lucas' epic, fantastical space opera. Whether it's acknowledging how Lucas revived a 1950s form of filmmaking technology to pull off the effects or how Freddy Krueger himself, Robert Englund, helped Mark Hamill land the role of Luke Skywalker, you don't have to be a film historian to put together a timeline of how "Star Wars" came to be. As impressive as it is to hear all about the technical mastery that went into making spaceships, planets, alien creatures, and the iconic costume designs, there's also a lot of fun to be had to learn about the backstage hijinks the cast and crew got into.

Like the time Biggs Darklighter, Luke Skywalker, and Laze "Fixer" Loneozner went on an unsanctioned horse riding adventure.

If that last name doesn't sound familiar to you, don't worry, because Fixer was tragically cut from the final film. However, the actor who played him, Anthony Forrest, was part of one of the silliest off-screen "Star Wars" production stories. Forrest, along with Garrick Hagon, who played Biggs Darlighter, and Mark Hamill snuck out one night after Forrest had rented some horses to go riding across the Tunisian desert. "I was the one that ordered the horses," Forrest once told Ethan Slater in an interview. "It was my 'Lawrence of Arabia' moment. [Laughs] I saw us galloping across the desert on these Arabian stallions. I don't know how I managed to do it, but there were people around who provided these rides for tourists, so I managed to rope us into that. Had the insurance company known, they probably would have shot me on the spot."