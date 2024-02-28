How Richard Lewis Felt About Curb Your Enthusiasm Using His Real Name

When asked how the decision to have Lewis play himself came about, he explained, "[Larry] came over to my house, and he said he wanted me to play myself. He wanted to have this relationship." It's a decision that seems in line with the general rules of the series: the more closely connected the actor is with Larry in real life, the more likely they are to be playing themself. It seems, from Larry's perspective, it'd simply be too weird to be acting alongside a version of Richard Lewis who he must pretend isn't his life-long friend.

"It's spectacularly unique to be able to be in a scene where other actors are not themselves and I'm myself," Lewis continued. "It's a strange feeling." Strangeness aside, Lewis always seemed happy to give audiences these little exaggerated glimpses into his friendship with Larry David. They've known each other since they were 12 years old, Lewis has confirmed, which helped the two to be as petty and honest with each other as only long-time friends can truly be. "He knows the buttons I have emotionally," he said in a 2023 interview. "When he teases me on his show, it's exactly what he'll do in real life."

Despite their many grudges over the years, Lewis maintained to the end that he was honored to be Larry's occasionally-antagonistic friend, be it on or off the camera. "Hard to believe we started in 2000," Lewis tweeted after filming his final scene on "Curb" last year. "The cast and crew all knew we were working for a genius. When that rarity happens, no one ever takes a moment for granted. We love you LD."