One Star Trek: Picard Episode Gave Brent Spiner A Career-First Challenge

By the third season of "Star Trek: Picard," Data (Brent Spiner) had already died twice. At the end of 2002's "Star Trek: Nemesis," Data sacrificed his life to blow up a massive Romulan warship and save the USS Enterprise-E from danger. In the first season of "Picard," however, a motivated cyberneticist gathered up particles of Data's exploded body from deep space and used them to somehow reconstitute Data's brain with its memories intact. Data's consciousness was kept alive in a database on a faraway android homeworld until Picard (Patrick Stewart) found it. Data revealed that he was quite finished being alive and asked that Picard unplug his consciousness. Picard agreed and Data died a second time.

In the third season of "Picard," however, it was revealed that the cyberneticist, Dr. Altan Soong (also Spiner), had saved a copy of Data's consciousness and shunted it into a brand new android body. This new body looked like a 74-year-old Brent Spiner, and also contained the recreated consciousness of Data's evil twin Lore, as well as several other android characters. When this new composite version of Data was activated, it couldn't initially determine which of its personalities would be dominant. It ultimately came down to which consciousness was more assertive, Data's or Lore's?

To visualize this inner struggle, Data and Lore were depicted standing opposite each other in a vast empty white space — a space inside Data's mind. Like Spiner had done in past episodes of "Star Trek: The Next Generation," he played both Data and Lore, the android brothers bickering about which of them was "better."

In a recent conversation with TrekMovie, Spiner talked about the logistics of acting opposite himself, and how "Star Trek: Picard" forced him to play such scenes in a new way. Namely, the director never yelled cut.