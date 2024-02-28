Liam Neeson's Naked Gun Reboot Not Dead Yet, Lands 2025 Release Date

Did you forget that there's a reboot of the parody franchise "The Naked Gun" in the works at Paramount Pictures? Not only is the project still happening, but Paramount Pictures has announced an official release date for the comedy revamp: July 15, 2025. That means cameras should be rolling this year if they haven't already started production without us knowing.

"The Naked Gun" followed Leslie Nielsen as bumbling Los Angeles detective Frank Drebin as he encountered various plots of crime and intrigue, often getting into outlandish, slapstick situations. Based on the short-lived spoof series "The Police Squad!" that aired on ABC in 1982, the film series was infinitely more successful, resulting in two sequels that became solid box office hits. With all the nostalgia there is for rebooting previously successful titles, it was only a matter of time before Paramount circled back around to "The Naked Gun."

However, with studios sparsely taking risks on big-screen comedies, it's surprising that this movie didn't fall by the wayside, especially after kicking around for so many years. But it's likely the talent involved that has kept it alive. First of all, it's being produced by "Family Guy" creator Seth MacFarlane and executive producer Erica Huggins by way of their Fuzzy Door production banner. On top of that, "Hot Rod" and "Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping" director Akiva Shaffer will be at the helm of the movie, in addition to executive producing and co-writing the script with Dan Gregor and Doug Man. However, it's the actor they've cast in the lead that makes this reboot particularly intriguing.