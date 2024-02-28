Liam Neeson's Naked Gun Reboot Not Dead Yet, Lands 2025 Release Date
Did you forget that there's a reboot of the parody franchise "The Naked Gun" in the works at Paramount Pictures? Not only is the project still happening, but Paramount Pictures has announced an official release date for the comedy revamp: July 15, 2025. That means cameras should be rolling this year if they haven't already started production without us knowing.
"The Naked Gun" followed Leslie Nielsen as bumbling Los Angeles detective Frank Drebin as he encountered various plots of crime and intrigue, often getting into outlandish, slapstick situations. Based on the short-lived spoof series "The Police Squad!" that aired on ABC in 1982, the film series was infinitely more successful, resulting in two sequels that became solid box office hits. With all the nostalgia there is for rebooting previously successful titles, it was only a matter of time before Paramount circled back around to "The Naked Gun."
However, with studios sparsely taking risks on big-screen comedies, it's surprising that this movie didn't fall by the wayside, especially after kicking around for so many years. But it's likely the talent involved that has kept it alive. First of all, it's being produced by "Family Guy" creator Seth MacFarlane and executive producer Erica Huggins by way of their Fuzzy Door production banner. On top of that, "Hot Rod" and "Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping" director Akiva Shaffer will be at the helm of the movie, in addition to executive producing and co-writing the script with Dan Gregor and Doug Man. However, it's the actor they've cast in the lead that makes this reboot particularly intriguing.
Liam Neeson, spoof master?
The filmmakers behind "The Naked Gun" reboot have made the surprising casting choice to have Liam Neeson take the lead role. Since Neeson is not known for his comedic roles, having been caught up in a string of action thrillers in the years since "Taken" gave him a career overhaul late in life. But Neeson has previously dabbled in comedic roles in films like "Love Actually," not to mention taking a villainous supporting role in Seth MacFarlane's underrated "A Million Ways to Die in the West," as well as a silly cameo in "Ted 2." In fact, it's Neeson's roles in those comedies that show he might be the right man for "The Naked Gun."
What made Leslie Nielsen such a joy to watch in the various spoofs he starred in over the years — from "Airplane!" to "The Naked Gun" to "Dracula: Dead and Loving It" — was his dedication to paying even the silliest of situations with a straight face. He was rarely leaning into the gag obviously, and he almost never winked at the audience. If you watch Neeson's cameo in "Ted 2" above, it's easy to imagine Neeson inhabiting that same comedic space. Or maybe he was picked because Liam Neeson kinda sounds like Leslie Nielsen.
Rumors have indicated that Neeson's character in "The Naked Gun" reboot may have familial ties to Leslie Nielsen's character Frank Drebin, possibly being his son. Of course, it would be rather strange if Frank Drebin had a son that we never met during his time in "The Naked Gun" movies, but since this is a parody franchise we're talking about, that kind of logistical detail can easily be played with in the movie. Considering how Akiva Shaffer only recently handled the spectacular "Chip 'n Dale: Rescue Rangers" movie, not to mention his history with The Lonely Island at "Saturday Night Live," we can easily see him bringing that same energy to "The Naked Gun." Stay tuned.