Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Sequel Officially Official, Will Arrive In 2026

Cowabunga, dudes. Paramount Pictures has announced that the still-untitled sequel to last year's "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem" has locked in a release date. Mark your calendars for October 9, 2026, and plan accordingly. The date was confirmed by the studio in addition to several other moves on Paramount's release schedule over the next couple of years.

This might be seen as a bit of a good news/bad news situation. The good news is that Paramount is moving full-steam ahead on the sequel, which had previously been confirmed. The bad news is that 2026 is a lot longer than many fans likely want to wait. That said, it's good that director Jeff Rowe and the rest of the creative team aren't being rushed here. "Mutant Mayhem" was widely regarded as one of the best "TMNT" movies ever — if not the best (read /Film's 9 out of 10 review right here). Preserving that quality in the follow-up is a good thing.

Fortunately, there will be something to help tide us all over until then. It was previously revealed that Paramount is developing a two-season animated TV show set in the same universe that will serve as a bridge between the movies. The "Mutant Mayhem" spin-off show is set to air on Paramount+ sometime between now and when the sequel arrives. So fear not: Donnie, Raph, Leo, and Mikey will grace our screens again sooner rather than later.