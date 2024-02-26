How To Watch Lisa Frankenstein At Home

If only Mary Shelley could've lived to see a Frankenstein story with a twist quite like this one. Horror fans have been waiting quite some time for writer Diablo Cody to get another kick at the horror can after 2009's "Jennifer's Body," the Megan Fox-starring flick that's taken on the air of a genuine cult classic after initially bombing among critics and audiences alike. For Millennials of a certain age, time has been kind to the unabashedly feminist story of a demon possessing a high school student and developing a taste for male flesh (as one does), and now the time has come for everyone to offer up a long-overdue mea culpa. Luckily, this year's release of the hilariously offbeat "Lisa Frankenstein" feels like the perfect opportunity to do just that.

The intersection between genuine horror/comedies and movies made for teens feels like remarkably unexplored territory in recent years, so Cody and first-time feature filmmaker Zelda Williams clearly decided to do something about it. That "something" involved delivering one of the absolute weirdest studio efforts of the year, with /Film's BJ Colangelo stating in her review that the film is "an absolute triumph, and I have no doubt that 'Lisa Frankenstein' will become a sleepover staple for years to come. Williams and Cody took a massive swing on this one, and fortunately knocked it out of the park and broke a few windows in the process. If this were actually the 1980s, this would be the film video rental stores would have to have waiting lists to check out thanks to high schoolers obsessively replaying it over and over again."

Now, audiences will get their chance to catch the underrated film without ever even needing to step outside, which is hopefully something that both Millennials and Gen Z can appreciate.