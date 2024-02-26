How To Watch Lisa Frankenstein At Home
If only Mary Shelley could've lived to see a Frankenstein story with a twist quite like this one. Horror fans have been waiting quite some time for writer Diablo Cody to get another kick at the horror can after 2009's "Jennifer's Body," the Megan Fox-starring flick that's taken on the air of a genuine cult classic after initially bombing among critics and audiences alike. For Millennials of a certain age, time has been kind to the unabashedly feminist story of a demon possessing a high school student and developing a taste for male flesh (as one does), and now the time has come for everyone to offer up a long-overdue mea culpa. Luckily, this year's release of the hilariously offbeat "Lisa Frankenstein" feels like the perfect opportunity to do just that.
The intersection between genuine horror/comedies and movies made for teens feels like remarkably unexplored territory in recent years, so Cody and first-time feature filmmaker Zelda Williams clearly decided to do something about it. That "something" involved delivering one of the absolute weirdest studio efforts of the year, with /Film's BJ Colangelo stating in her review that the film is "an absolute triumph, and I have no doubt that 'Lisa Frankenstein' will become a sleepover staple for years to come. Williams and Cody took a massive swing on this one, and fortunately knocked it out of the park and broke a few windows in the process. If this were actually the 1980s, this would be the film video rental stores would have to have waiting lists to check out thanks to high schoolers obsessively replaying it over and over again."
Now, audiences will get their chance to catch the underrated film without ever even needing to step outside, which is hopefully something that both Millennials and Gen Z can appreciate.
Lisa Frankenstein comes to digital
"Lisa Frankenstein" may not have singlehandedly resurrected the year's early box office, but anyone even vaguely familiar with movies about the undead should know that's hardly the end of the story. Starring Kathryn Newton and Cole Sprouse as two of the year's unlikeliest star-crossed lovers, the horror flick is scaring its way into the closest device near you. Starting tomorrow, February 27, 2024, "Lisa Frankenstein" will be exclusively available to purchase or rent on digital platforms. Unfortunately, there is no information on any extras or bonus features included in this digital PVOD release, meaning physical media enthusiasts may want to either double-dip or wait for the eventual Blu-ray/DVD release a little further down the line.
It's easy to imagine younger viewers rediscovering the film all over again and giving "Lisa Frankenstein" a bit of a second lease on life once the film begins to be made available more and more outside of theaters, setting up another "Jennifer's Body"-like situation because time, apparently, truly is a flat circle. In any case, the cast of "Lisa Frankenstein" also includes Liza Soberano, Henry Eikenberry, Joe Chrest, and the great Carla Gugino.
A coming of RAGE love story from acclaimed writer Diablo Cody ("Jennifer's Body") about a misunderstood teenager and her high school crush, who happens to be a handsome corpse. After a set of playfully horrific circumstances bring him back to life, the two embark on a murderous journey to find love, happiness ... and a few missing body parts along the way.