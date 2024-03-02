How It's Always Sunny's Charlie Day Made One Uncle Jack Scene Even More Ridiculous

The writing on the long-running FX comedy series "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" is some of the funniest in the business, but sometimes it's really the performances that make the show so hilarious. Whether it's the way Glenn Howerton punctuates his rage with pitchy staccato line reads or simply the way Danny DeVito pronounces the word "no," the way certain moments are interpreted by the actors can really make or break a joke. One of the funniest moments in all of "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" involves a bit of screaming and not too much actual dialogue, all courtesy of Andrew Friedman's character Uncle Jack — although it turns out there was a bit of help from co-star, writer, and producer Charlie Day.

In a Reddit Ask Me Anything thread, Friedman revealed that Day helped him a bit with a now-infamous scene where Uncle Jack flings a fake hand across a courtroom and then proceeds to scream and run across the room to grab the hand. It's something that shouldn't be as funny as it is, really, but Friedman's reaction is hilarious. It's a good thing that Uncle Jack has remained as comical as he has over the years, too, because the character's potential pedophile tendencies are super creepy.