Batman And Superman Will Be Dinosaurs In An Upcoming DC Animated Film
The new DC cinematic universe is entering a fresh new stage, and the latest news shows it's not afraid to do stuff that's a little weird or out of left field. According to a report by The InSneider, DC Studios is developing an untitled animated feature based on the comic series "Jurassic League," which was released in 2022 as a limited six-issue run. The movie will be about "a prehistoric version of Earth that see heroes and villains as dinosaurs." James Gunn, co-CEO of DC Studios and director of "The Suicide Squad," is set to produce, with Brian Lynch writing the script.
If Brian Lynch sounds like a familiar name, you might recognize it from the credits for "Puss in Boots," the "Secret Life of Pets" movies, and both "Minions" and "Minions: The Rise of Gru." All signs seem to confirm that this new dinosaur superhero film will be for children first and foremost, a far cry from the dark and provocative versions of Batman and Superman we've gotten from DC over the past ten years or so. Most promising is that Lynch was a producer on "The Lego Batman Movie," which is one of the most successful, critically-acclaimed movies about a Batman for kids we've ever gotten.
So what sort of dinosaurs are we talking about here?
Not much is known about the project yet, not even the official title ("Jurassic League" might clash with the upcoming "Jurassic World" reboot), but we know from the source material that Superman will likely be a Brachiosaurus. Batman is an Allosaurus, and Wonder Woman a Triceratops. These choices were all made as a reflection of the characters' personalities, and a surprising amount of thought went behind each decision. As artist Juan Gedeon explained in a 2022 interview, the Allosaurus was chosen for Batman because it's a type of dinosaur that "has no superpowers, but puts fear in the hearts of criminals ... Plus they have those pointy horns on the head, kinda like Batman's ears."
As for Superman? "[He's] the pinnacle of goodness and strength, and he only fights if there's no other option, so I wanted a herbivore dino that looks harmless but is solid and strong. Brachiosaurus was a perfect fit." Meanwhile, Wonder Woman became a Triceratops because "they're herbivores but they could defeat a T-Rex, so that seems fitting." The comics also include the Joker as a Dilophosaurus, a type of dinosaur that's thought to have been small, sneaky, and predatory.
This animated feature doesn't have a release date yet, but it looks like it'll be scheduled at least a few months after "Creature Commandos," the first animated feature of the new DC Comics cinematic universe. "Creature Commandos" will be released sometime this year, likely in the summer. As for the new "Jurassic League"-inspired movie? We might have to wait until 2025 or beyond.