Batman And Superman Will Be Dinosaurs In An Upcoming DC Animated Film

Not much is known about the project yet, not even the official title ("Jurassic League" might clash with the upcoming "Jurassic World" reboot), but we know from the source material that Superman will likely be a Brachiosaurus. Batman is an Allosaurus, and Wonder Woman a Triceratops. These choices were all made as a reflection of the characters' personalities, and a surprising amount of thought went behind each decision. As artist Juan Gedeon explained in a 2022 interview, the Allosaurus was chosen for Batman because it's a type of dinosaur that "has no superpowers, but puts fear in the hearts of criminals ... Plus they have those pointy horns on the head, kinda like Batman's ears."

As for Superman? "[He's] the pinnacle of goodness and strength, and he only fights if there's no other option, so I wanted a herbivore dino that looks harmless but is solid and strong. Brachiosaurus was a perfect fit." Meanwhile, Wonder Woman became a Triceratops because "they're herbivores but they could defeat a T-Rex, so that seems fitting." The comics also include the Joker as a Dilophosaurus, a type of dinosaur that's thought to have been small, sneaky, and predatory.

This animated feature doesn't have a release date yet, but it looks like it'll be scheduled at least a few months after "Creature Commandos," the first animated feature of the new DC Comics cinematic universe. "Creature Commandos" will be released sometime this year, likely in the summer. As for the new "Jurassic League"-inspired movie? We might have to wait until 2025 or beyond.