Community's Dan Harmon Says Donald Glover Was 'Almost' Right About The Movie

There's a popular quip among programmers, originally attributed to Bell Labs' Tom Cargill, which states that 90% of code accounts for 10% of development time, and the last 10% of code takes up the other 90% of development time. A similar rule applies in screenwriting, as "Community" creator Dan Harmon admitted when he addressed Donald Glover's claims that the script for the upcoming "Community" movie is complete.

"I can confirm Donald Glover's report that I told him the script was done, but I will also say Donald's sources are so unreliable because the script is always 'almost done,'" Harmon joked to Variety. Indeed, finishing a movie script is really only the first step. Just ask any screenwriter with a file name along the lines of moviescriptfinaldraft2FINAL_v4.pdf sitting on their computer.

So, with certain aspects of the "Community" movie still in flux, what is certain about it? "It's set on the campus of Greendale Community College. I'm super excited about it, and we're almost done," Harmon told Variety.