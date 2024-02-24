Alan Alda Brilliantly Improvised Hawkeye's Very First M*A*S*H Scene

While that tiny bit of improv might have helped Alda get into character as Hawkeye, it would be far from the last time he added his own spin to "M*A*S*H." Not only did the actor win two separate Emmy awards for his portrayal of Hawkeye, but he also won an Emmy for an episode he directed and another for an episode he wrote! Alda became a driving creative force on "M*A*S*H," not only starring in the series but writing and directing it, which helped to shape the direction the series would eventually go. In many ways, just as Hawkeye is the heart and soul of the 4077th M*A*S*H unit, Alda is the heart and soul of the series itself.

Alda wasn't the only "M*A*S*H" actor who was able to make an impact on their character, of course, as the series' creators really put a lot of trust in the cast. In fact, one of the best episodes, "The Interview," allowed the actors to help shape the script, improvising as their characters during interviews with a visiting journalist. By allowing Alda and the rest of the cast to have a bit of input on their characters, "M*A*S*H" had a lot of authenticity and heart that it might not have had otherwise. Alda probably didn't mean to set the tone for the whole series with his first moment on-set, but that bit of winging it showed that a little improv can go a long way.