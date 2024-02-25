In Futurama's Into The Wild Green Yonder Lies A Subtle Nod To The Show's Pilot

The 2009 "Futurama" movie "Into the Wild Green Yonder" — the show's fourth and final — was, one might recall, supposed to the be definite end of the series. "Futurama" was notoriously canceled in 2004 thanks to flagging ratings, but gained new life through DVD sales. The series was initially resurrected in the form of four straight-to-video movies released in 2008 and 2009, a quartet that was intended to signal the franchise's farewell. Of course, when those four films also sold well, Comedy Central stepped in and resurrected the series for a second time. As of this writing, the show has been canceled and resurrected a third time. New episodes are currently on Hulu.

Of course, the makers of "Futurama" didn't know in 2009 that they would come back, leading them to give the finale of "Green Yonder" an appropriately epic feel. The story of "Green Yonder" deals with cosmic energies, extinction, and the mass creation of life in the galaxy. There is a shot at the end of the movie wherein hundreds of "Futurama" characters have been gathered in one place (a shot that was so complicated it incurred fines).

The writers also wanted to slip in a few moments of series-wide symmetry that only the most hardcore of "Futurama" fans would recognize. Notably, the very first episode, 1999's "Space Pilot 3000," and the final scene of "Green Yonder" both contain dramatic countdowns from 10.

"Futurama" co-creator David X. Cohen, in a 2009 interview with MovieWeb, encouraged fans to look out for something that referred to "Space Pilot 3000," although he was coy about what it was. He revealed was it was on the "Green Yonder" commentary track.