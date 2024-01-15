Why Futurama Was Fined By Korean Animators For Into The Wild Green Yonder

The fourth of four "Futurama" movies, "Into the Wild Green Yonder," came out on DVD in 2009, and it was assumed to be the final word on the series. "Futurama" would eventually return in the ensuing years, but for the moment, it looked like "Green Yonder" was the final appearance of the beloved sci-fi series. As such, the story was appropriately sprawling, involving an evil, unknowable, galaxy-wide force of evil in the universe — the Dark Ones — and their attempt to snuff out a mysterious new planet that just appeared out in space. The planet will later be revealed to be the egg of an Encyclopod, an outsize space-faring creature that catalogs and stores the DNA of all species in the galaxy.

At the end of "Yonder," Leo Wong (Billy West) aims to obliterate the violet dwarf star that hosts the Ecyclopod planet, as he wishes to build a galaxy-wide golf course. The event attracts an enormous crowd similar to the way a Las Vegas building implosion attracts onlookers. Because this was ostensibly the final climax of all of "Futurama," the crowd incorporated every single character — hundreds of them — that had ever appeared on "Futurama." Every side alien, guest star, and one-off joke character could be seen in a single massive wide shot. "Futurama" put all its Easter eggs into one basket.

Of course, an animator will instantly be able to tell you that such an effort is probably one of the most difficult things one can draw by hand. Indeed, in a 2009 interview with IGN "Futurama" co-creator David X. Cohen recalled that the "all characters" shot was so labor intensive that he received an extra bill from Rough Draft Korea, the studio the scene was sent to for animation.