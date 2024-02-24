Why Kirstie Alley's Cheers Co-Stars Gave Her A Shotgun As A Welcome Gift

When Shelley Long left "Cheers" in 1986, it was such a big deal that, as producer David Lee once put it, "I thought it might be the end of it [...] because we didn't know what we were gonna do and we didn't know if that relationship was so essential to the success of the show that it just might slip away." Of course, "Cheers" did anything but slip away. The beloved sitcom ran for a further six years following Long's departure, airing the series finale on May 20, 1993. By that point, there was no doubt that the show had maintained its status as one of the all-time great TV series, with the final episode becoming the second-highest-rated series finale of all time (behind CBS's "M*A*S*H").

Still, you can understand why Lee was so concerned. Long played Diane Chambers, the longtime love interest of co-star Ted Danson's Sam Malone. The whole show was, in a sense, structured around Sam and Diane's relationship, so how was the sitcom supposed to go on without one-half of this historic TV love story? With Kirstie Alley, that's how.

A big part of the continued success of "Cheers" after 1986 was Alley's addition to the cast. Playing the role of businesswoman Rebecca Howe, the actor, who sadly passed away in 2022, brought a whole new dynamic to the bar, especially when it came to Sam himself. Danson's bar owner suddenly found himself butting heads with a confident and independent woman in Rebecca, who repeatedly rebuffed his advances. In that sense, Kirstie Alley added a hilarious character to "Cheers" when the show needed it most — which, believe it or not, is exactly why her co-stars gave her a shotgun as a welcome gift.