Futurama's The Scary Door Parodies An Apocalyptic Twilight Zone Episode

Periodically throughout the animated sci-fi sitcom "Futurama," the couch potato characters will sit in front of their 31st-century TV and take in an episode of "The Scary Door." "The Scary Door" is the future's take on "The Twilight Zone," complete with a Rod Serling-like announcer (played by Maurice LaMarche) explaining the weird ironies about to be witnessed. Naturally, the twist endings in "The Scary Door" go beyond irony and dive headfirst into absurdity.

In one episode, a gambler dies and awakens in an afterlife casino. He wins once and figures it must be Heaven. He wins twice and figures that it must be Hell; what gambler wants to win every time? But then he realizes that his afterlife casino is actually on a plane ... and there's a monster on the wing of the plane. When he calls someone for help, he realizes that he is also Adolf Hitler. He turns to Eva Braun sitting in the seat next to him. She removes her human mask and is actually a giant fly.

Really makes you think.

The "dead gambler who always wins in the afterlife" scenario is taken from a "The Twilight Zone" episode called "A Nice Place to Visit" (April 15, 1950) wherein a dead gangster (Larry Blyden) gets whatever he wants, eventually realizing that's what Hell is. The "monster on the wing of the plane" bit is, of course, from "Nightmare at 20,000 Feet" (October 11, 1963), the episode wherein William Shatner sees a gremlin on the wing of his airliner. The "you're Hitler" twist comes from "The Man in the Bottle" (October 7, 1960), wherein Luther Adler asks a genie to make him a powerful politician, and is transformed into Hitler. The "Eva Braun is the Fly" bit was just a joke.