One Major Element Of Netflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender Will Distract All The Hardcore Fans

Live-action remakes of beloved animated titles are nothing new and with each new remake comes the endless debate of how closely fans want the new show to follow the original, versus how much of a new thing it should be. The best remakes end up being more like rebuilds, taking from the original, adding to it, and overall making something that feels recognizable, but fresh. Shows like "Watchmen," "Scott Pilgrim Takes Off" and the "Rebuild of Evangelion" movies succeed at this.

Even the "One Piece" live-action show managed to break the curse and deliver a great live-action anime remake. That show found the right balance of old and new by essentially throwing away the individual episode stories, instead reworking important character arcs into new episodes that followed the overall structure of the original series but not their scripts. It nodded at the source material while doing something new.

This brings us to the Netflix live-action remake of "Avatar: The Last Airbender." This show wants to have its cake and eat it too. It heavily changes the original character arcs, combines episodes, and reworks the story in big and small ways — like adding elements from the comics and future seasons. At the same time, it still tries to be as close to a 1:1 adaptation as possible, cramming as much from the original as it can even if it doesn't fit the more adult tone.

Where this approach works the least is the music, which serves as a constant reminder that this is not the cartoon that inspired a generation.