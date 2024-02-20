How To Watch Best Picture Nominee The Zone Of Interest At Home

Jonathan Glazer's "The Zone of Interest" is one of the most harrowing films of 2023, and easily one of the best. The bulk of the film takes place in a rather nice, clean, well-kempt country home in the Polish countryside. A military officer lives there with his family, and they spend their days in their lovely garden, tending to their greenhouse, trying on clothes, and playing with unusual toys. The military man is Kommandant Rudolf Höss. Sharing a wall with his property is the Auschwitz concentration camp. Smoke billows from the furnaces in the background while Höss and his family sip drinks in the sunshine. The clothes they try on have been stolen off the backs of the Jewish prisoners being tortured and killed just next door. The unusual toys are gold teeth.

There is no on-screen violence in "The Zone of Interest," and Glazer tells the story mostly through sound. The fiery groaning of Auschwitz's furnaces hums underneath almost every scene. Glazer's camera lingers on close-ups of flowers while victims plead for their lives on the soundtrack. The film is about how Höss, beholden to the whims of the Nazi military machine, might get transferred away from Auschwitz, taking him away from his cushy mansion. The Höss family is concerned only with creature comforts and prestige. They don't address the mass murders.

"The Zone of Interest" has been nominated for five Academy Awards, including Best Picture, Best Director, Best Adapted Screenplay, Best International Feature (although an English production, the film is in German), and Best Sound.

"The Zone of Interest" is available for purchase online through various recognizable video-sales outlets, as well as A24's own specialty app.