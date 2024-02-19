A Russell Crowe Movie You Haven't Heard Of Made The Top 10 At The Box Office

Russell Crowe is a beloved Oscar-winning actor with movies like "Gladiator" and "A Beautiful Mind" under his belt. But recently he's entered a different phase of his career where he appears to simply be having fun, with "Unhinged" and "The Pope's Exorcist" ranking as some of his recent credits. Now, he's got a brand-new action movie called "Land of Bad" in theaters that seems to have slipped under the radar. Nonetheless, it still managed to crack the top ten at the box office over the weekend. That's the power of Crowe and not one but two Hemsworth brothers.

Director William Eubank's "Land of Bad" pulled in $1.8 million over the weekend from just over 1,100 screens, giving it a respectable per-screen average of more than $1,600. It edged out "Mean Girls" ($1.1 million) to take the No. 1 spot. Is that enough to break even? No, not really, but for its distributor The Avenue, it's enough to get the movie on the radar, and theaters were surely happy to sell those tickets. Not to belabor the point, but 2024 has been rough at the box office thus far. Anything helps at this point.

Written by David Frigerio, the movie centers on an elite extraction team that is ambushed while deep in enemy territory. Rookie officer Kinney (Liam Hemsworth) is left outnumbered but determined to leave no man behind. With an air strike closing in, his only hope is the guidance of an Air Force drone pilot named Reaper (Crowe). The cast also includes Luke Hemsworth, of "Westworld" fame, making this a bit of a family affair. Who knows? If this somehow gets a sequel maybe they can talk Chris Hemsworth into joining in on the fun — but probably not.