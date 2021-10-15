Redbox Won't Go Down Without A Fight, Teams With Lionsgate For Original Content

In an age where streaming services absolutely dominate the market, it would be understandable for people to ask questions like, "How is Redbox still a thing?" The company whose primary business model is renting DVDs from kiosks outside stores across the United States is still kicking, and planning on expanding its existing free, ad-supported streaming platform thanks to a deal with Lionsgate.

Thanks to a multiyear distribution agreement, Lionsgate has signed on to handle the home entertainment distribution of Redbox Entertainment titles, as well as lead the licensing efforts for subscription-based streaming services. The plan for Redbox is to release around 36 original films each year through wider distribution. Part of the deal also includes licensing films and TV shows from Lionsgate's library of over 17,000 titles. These titles will be available through Redbox's ad-supported AVOD and free, ad-supported television (FAST) services.

Redbox is currently in the process of becoming a publicly traded company through a merger with Seaport Global Acquisition Corp. The deal is expected to close in Q3 of 2021 according to Redbox in order to "accelerate Redbox's ongoing transformation to offer customers and partners a multiproduct experience across physical and digital channels."

This new partnership looks to expand Redbox's streaming opportunities in addition to their popular physical media kiosks.