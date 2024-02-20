IF - Release Date, Cast, Plot And More Info

Out of all the ways John Krasinski could've followed up his success on the monster horror franchise "A Quiet Place," I don't think anyone foresaw him combining his powers with those of Ryan Reynolds for a high-concept fantasy about imaginary friends. The marketing for "IF" — a title that has surely already caused no small amount of grief for SEO analysts — has been somewhat miraculously snark-free. It's hard to watch its trailers without expecting Reynolds to abruptly knock against the fourth wall or quip about the giant purple creature voiced by Steve Carell. Yet, even in a Super Bowl preview cheekily throwing it back to one of Krasinski's most memorable pranks as Jim on "The Office," the joke is never on the film itself.

"A Quiet Place" and its sequel, for as much suspension of disbelief as they required to buy into their blind, sound-sensitive alien invaders, were never anything less than sincere, so perhaps this should come as less of a surprise. Krasinski even seems to have gotten a shockingly unaffected performance from Reynolds, who comes across less as his usual sarcastic self in the "IF" trailers and more like he's willing to operate on the film's level. Or maybe this is just me grasping at straws and hoping that Reynolds will actually try to be a character actor again. I'm not asking for a transformation on the level of Jim Carrey in "Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind," but it would be nice to see Reynolds spread his wings for the first time in a while.

With "IF" making its way to theaters in just a few months, let's run down everything we know for certain about the film at this juncture.