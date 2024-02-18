What's That Song In The Madame Web Closing Credits? You Probably Know The Band

Oof, "Madame Web." Critics have savaged the latest Spider-Manless Spider-Man spin-off from Sony Pictures (read /Film's review here). Unlike the Sydney Sweeney picture I'm actually looking forward to this year, "Madame Web" is not "Immaculate." It's a hackneyed joke that in bad movies of this sort, the best part is when the credits hit. In "Madame Web," that's doubly true because you'll get to hear some nice music: "Dreams" by The Cranberries.

Released in 1992, "Dreams" is the Irish band's debut single, part of their first album "Everybody Else Is Doing It, So Why Can't We?" Dolores O'Riordan, The Cranberries' late singer, and guitarist Noal Hogan wrote the song about the experience of love. O'Riordan's whimsical brogue becomes a melody played against the soft rock instrumentals from her bandmates (Hogan, his bassist brother Mike Hogan, and drummer Fergal Lawler). It's not just a great love song, but a song about how it feels to be in love: the floating excitement, how the ground beneath you is shifting but leaving you unharmed, and the calm like you're in, well, a dream. For a companion piece, listen to Florence & The Machine's effusive 2007 "Drumming Song" (a rhapsody describing how love makes your heart beat like a drum).

In "Madame Web," the eponymous Cassandra Webb (Dakota Johnson) has clairvoyant visions. So, including a song outright titled "Dreams" is a halfway-inspired choice. As for the lyrics themselves not really fitting — I'm not going to give the "Madame Web" team too much credit.

This is far from the only (or best) movie to employ The Cranberries and "Dreams."