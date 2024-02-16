Can Gladiator Director Ridley Scott Give Us A Music Biopic That Doesn't Suck?

Deadline reports that director Ridley Scott is in talks to direct an as-of-now untitled Bee Gees biopic for Paramount. A couple of years ago, Kenneth Branagh was reported to be directing this Bee Gees movie, and way back in 2010, there were rumors that Steven Spielberg might direct it.

According to the report, Scott has long wanted to make a movie with or about the Bee Gees, ever since the band's longtime manager Robert Stigwood worked with Scott on developing a movie with the band's members back in the 1970s. Though the movie fell apart, Scott has a chance now, nearly 50 years later, to tell the story of brothers Barry, Robin, and Maurice Gibb. The other big reason Scott is being attached to the project is that Paramount executives reportedly loved early footage of Scott's upcoming "Gladiator 2" and wanted to sign the prolific director for his next feature as quickly as possible.

When it comes to the Bee Gees, their story as a band already feels tailor-made for the big screen. The group of brothers started a band in the late '60s, with early success, but achieved huge popularity in the '70s during the height of the disco era. Even when the genre was all but dead, the Bee Gees' inclusion on the soundtrack to "Saturday Night Fever" revived disco and gave the band a second life. After, their popularity never achieved the same level, and when Maurice Gibb died suddenly in 2003, it effectively ended the band — though attempts were made to bring it back in some capacity.