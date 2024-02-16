The Only Major Actors Still Alive From I Dream Of Jeannie

Before he started filling up the nation's drug store book racks with tawdry tales of romance and suspense, Sidney Sheldon was one of Hollywood and Broadway's most prolific writers. He could write comedies, musicals, musical-comedies, mysteries, dramas, thrillers ... just about everything short of slasher flicks (though he probably would've knocked out one of those had they been a thing during his 1940s – '60s heyday). Clearly, he had an ear for what worked, and he wasn't just knocking out quickie programmers. He won a Best Original Screenplay Oscar for the Cary Grant-Myrna Loy-Shirley Temple screwball hit "The Bachelor and the Bobby-Soxer," and earned a Best Musical Tony for the Gwen Verdon-led Broadway smash "Redhead."

And when television came calling, rather than turn up his nose as many of his established film and theater colleagues did during the medium's early days, he enthusiastically picked up the phone.

Sheldon's crowd-pleasing sensibilities translated remarkably well to the small screen. He scored a ratings hit his first time out in 1963 with "The Patty Duke Show," and launched another long-running success 16 years later with the Robert Wagner-Stefanie Powers mystery series "Hart to Hart." But couch potatoes of a certain age will tell you his finest broadcast hour was when he brought "I Dream of Jeannie" into America's living rooms.

Starring Barbara Eden as a genie who rescues astronaut Tony Nelson (Larry Hagman) from certain death on a desert island, the series obviously owed a debt to the magic-tinged sitcom "Bewitched" (which premiered the previous year). But "I Dream of Jeannie," with its NASA setting and space-age aesthetic, quickly set itself apart. And the primary reason it lasted five seasons on NBC was its splendid cast, only one of whom, alas, is still with us.