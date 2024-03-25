Stan Lee Used His First Meeting With Tom Holland To Haze Marvel's Newest Spider-Man

It took Marvel Studios three Spider-Man movies to set up Tom Holland as the hero of his own film — a film that still hasn't materialized. Both producer Amy Pascal and Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige have seemingly confirmed a fourth Spider-Man movie starring the British actor is forthcoming, but just what form this will take and when it will arrive remain unclear. Which is a shame because, as mentioned, Holland has yet to really be the star of his own Spidey flick.

Debuting in "Captain America: Civil War," Holland went on to front three solo Spider-Man outings, but he always seemed to play second fiddle to either MCU world-building or other well-established MCU characters. But at the end of 2021's "Spider-Man: No Way Home," Holland's Peter Parker/Spider-Man was seemingly positioned to finally become the hero of his own story moving forward. In November 2023, however, the actor simultaneously confirmed things were moving forward on his next Spidey outing while also casting doubt on whether he was completely committed to the project. As Collider reported, the actor claimed he wouldn't "make another one for the sake of making another one." Now, amid confusion over the future of Holland's Spidey and talk of a potential Miles Morales live-action film, there's plenty of time to reflect on the actor's tenure as the wall crawler, which evidently started with some light teasing from Marvel great Stan Lee.

Lee, who passed away in 2018, was at least here long enough to witness Holland's first solo Spidey outing with 2017's "Spider-Man: Homecoming," and let's just say he didn't let the young actor off easy as his franchise journey began.