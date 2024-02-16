A Heavy Scene In Bones Challenged Carla Gallo As An Actor

Everyone has a TV character death that struck a raw nerve — like Tara suddenly getting killed on "Buffy the Vampire Slayer." Or Cordelia abruptly dying on "Angel." Or Wash's shocking demise in the "Firefly" movie "Serenity." Being sadistic to his fans was kind of Joss Whedon's thing long before his fall from grace, is what I'm getting at.

Lance Sweets (John Francis Daley) being murdered on the orders of the corrupt Dr. Glen Durant (JD Cullum) in the "Bones" season 10 premiere, "The Conspiracy in the Corpse," was another gut-punch of a TV death. Unless you knew what was going on behind the scenes (with Daley's directing career taking off, the show's creatives chose to write Sweets out rather than try and explain his prolonged absence), it must have come as a rather unexpected blow. It wasn't like he got offed in the lead-up to a season finale or at a point where his story appeared to be drawing to a close organically. Quite the opposite; things were going swimmingly for the boyish FBI psychologist, who was not only back in the "will-they" phase of his will-they/won't-they romance with his co-worker turned girlfriend Daisy Wick (Carla Gallo) but was even having a baby with her.

On reflection, perhaps Lance and Daisy's happy news should've immediately ticked "Bones" viewers off that something horrible was about to transpire. After several seasons of romantic complications, the pendulum was practically destined to swing in the opposing direction for them at some point. Regardless, the episode that came right after, "The Lance to the Heart," saw Sweets' peers at the Jeffersonian meet up with Daisy to bid him farewell at his memorial, and the resulting moment was — according to the actor herself — one of the more difficult of Gallo's career.