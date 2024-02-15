How To Watch Trolls Band Together At Home

The Trolls are coming home for their latest adventure. Universal Pictures has announced that "Trolls Band Together" will soon be available to stream on Peacock, meaning it will be readily available to watch from the comfort of one's couch. But for those who don't have Peacock, there are fortunately several options available to those who want to watch the third entry in the hit DreamWorks franchise based on the popular toys.

"Trolls Band Together" will be available on Peacock beginning Friday, March 15, and there will be a sing-along version hitting the streaming service at the same time. Those who want to watch NSYNC reunite sooner (or simply don't want to subscribe to another streaming service) can rent or purchase the movie digitally now through their digital retailer of choice. The film is available through Google Play, Apple TV, Prime Video, Vudu, and a variety of other online marketplaces. It's available to rent for $5.99, as of this writing.

The film was directed by Walt Dohrn and follows in the footsteps of "Trolls" and "Trolls World Tour." It marked the return of the franchise to theaters, as "World Tour" was released directly to VOD during the pandemic. Here is the official synopsis for the latest entry in the continuing adventures of Poppy and Branch: