How To Watch Trolls Band Together At Home
The Trolls are coming home for their latest adventure. Universal Pictures has announced that "Trolls Band Together" will soon be available to stream on Peacock, meaning it will be readily available to watch from the comfort of one's couch. But for those who don't have Peacock, there are fortunately several options available to those who want to watch the third entry in the hit DreamWorks franchise based on the popular toys.
"Trolls Band Together" will be available on Peacock beginning Friday, March 15, and there will be a sing-along version hitting the streaming service at the same time. Those who want to watch NSYNC reunite sooner (or simply don't want to subscribe to another streaming service) can rent or purchase the movie digitally now through their digital retailer of choice. The film is available through Google Play, Apple TV, Prime Video, Vudu, and a variety of other online marketplaces. It's available to rent for $5.99, as of this writing.
The film was directed by Walt Dohrn and follows in the footsteps of "Trolls" and "Trolls World Tour." It marked the return of the franchise to theaters, as "World Tour" was released directly to VOD during the pandemic. Here is the official synopsis for the latest entry in the continuing adventures of Poppy and Branch:
As Poppy (Anna Kendrick) grows closer to her now boyfriend Branch (Justin Timberlake), she discovers his secret past as a member of her favorite boy band, BroZone, with his four estranged brothers. When Branch's bro Floyd is kidnapped for his musical talents by a pair of nefarious popstars, Branch and Poppy embark on an action-packed journey to reunite the other brothers and rescue Floyd. Along the way, Poppy uncovers a family secret of her own, a long-lost sister named Viva (Camila Cabello).
Is Trolls Band Together coming to Blu-ray?
What about those who wish to add a copy of the film to their physical media collection? Fortunately, Universal did give "Trolls Band Together" a Blu-ray and DVD release. The film is already available on disc, released on January 16 this year, and is widely available through major retailers such as Target, Walmart, and Amazon. Best Buy, however, stopped selling physical media both in stores and online, so that won't be an option. Be that as it may, there are still plenty of retailers out there happy to provide space on their shelves for Blu-rays.
The cast for the film includes Anna Kendrick, Justin Timberlake, Camila Cabello, Eric André, Amy Schumer, Andrew Rannells, Troye Sivan, Daveed Diggs, Kid Cudi, Zosia Mamet, Zooey Deschanel, Christopher Mintz-Plasse, RuPaul Charles, Aino Jawo, Caroline Hjelt, Kenan Thompson, Anderson .Paak, Kunal Nayyar, and Ron Funches.
Elizabeth Tippet, who also penned "Trolls World Tour," returned to write the latest sequel. Jonathan Aibel, Glenn Berger, and Dannie Festa serve as executive producers, with Gina Shay serving as the producer.
"Trolls Band Together" is available now on digital and Blu-ray.