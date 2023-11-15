Trolls Band Together Filmmakers Weren't Afraid To Get Experimental With Their Musical Sequel [Exclusive Interview]

DreamWorks Animation is going through a great period right now. Movies like "Puss in Boots: The Last Wish" and "The Bad Guys" experimented with both tone and visuals and delivered two of the best and most acclaimed animated movies of the past few years. After the disappointing release of "Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken," DreamWorks wanted to end 2023 back on top with the third installment in the "Trolls" series. "Trolls Band Together" brings the trilogy of animated jukebox musicals inspired by the Troll doll toys to a close with a film all about boy bands — including an actual NSYNC reunion.

"Trolls Band Together" sees Poppy (Anna Kendrick) and Branch (Justin Timberlake) reunite Branch's brothers — all part of a famous boy band — in order to rescue one of them from talent-stealing evil pop stars.

Though the "Trolls" movies aren't particularly known for their experimental animation or inventive visuals, "Trolls Band Together" looks back at the history of the medium for a standout sequence. It is a scene where, in order to reach their destination faster, the characters travel through a portal by "doing the Hustle." The result is a fantastic 2D-animated sequence straight out of the '60s (pictured later in this article), which director Walt Dorhn says was inspired by "Yellow Submarine," "Fantasia," and even "The Electric Company."

"We really went for it. We wanted to have some hand-drawn animation in there," Dorhn told /Film during a press event at the DreamWorks campus. "There's a great history of psychedelics and animation, so we wanted to pay homage to that."

"We didn't know it was going to be 2D initially," production designer Ruben Perez said. "Once we started tapping into the song, 'The Hustle,' and then psychedelic posters and art from [the '70s], it kept pushing us into, well, lava lamps."