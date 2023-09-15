Trolls Band Together Is Making A Complete NSYNC Reunion Happen

"Bye, Bye, Bye?" More like "Hello, Hello, Hello!" Okay, that doesn't roll off the tongue nearly as well (then again, maybe it does?), but that's why I leave the songwriting to the actual musicians. Anyway, if you've been tuned into the world of pop music lately, you've no doubt gotten wind that NSYNC has been up to ... something. The former members of the 1990s U.S. boy band sensation just reunited at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards to present the Best Pop Award to Taylor Swift. Is this their way of teeing up a cameo in T-Swizzle's box office hit in the making, "Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour?"

No, the truth is either less or more exciting, depending on your feelings about the "Trolls" film series. NSYNC veteran Justin Timberlake lends his voice to the animated franchise — which is based on the mega-popular toy line created by Thomas Dam — as the cynical troll Branch opposite Anna Kendrick as the ever-optimistic Princess Poppy. After Universal left the film industry shooketh by releasing the second entry in the property, "Trolls World Tour," directly to VOD in a then-unprecedented move during the 2020 COVID-19 lockdowns (we were all so young and naive back then, weren't we?), the studio has elected to give its new sequel, "Trolls Band Together," a more traditional theatrical rollout this fall.

As an added incentive to get audiences to turn out for the film, Universal has released a trailer confirming "Trolls Band Together" will feature "Better Place," a brand-new NYSYNC song and the group's first ditty "in over 20 years," as the preview proudly proclaims. Check out the trailer embedded below for a quick snippet from the tune (you can also watch this behind-the-scenes video of the band at work).