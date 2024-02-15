A Missing Element In Godzilla Became A Priority In Gareth Edwards' Star Wars Film

Gareth Edwards had what could easily be described as a meteoric rise through Hollywood's directing ranks. After directing his mega-low-budget acclaimed sci-fi feature debut "Monsters," he was selected to helm America's second attempt at bringing one of the most legendary monsters in the history of cinema to the screen. The result was 2014's "Godzilla," which kicked off the MonsterVerse, a franchise that is still going today. More importantly, it secured him a dream job directing "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story." It was back-to-back blockbusters in huge franchises.

Even though the two films are wildly different from one another, the experience of making "Godzilla" did inform Edwards' approach to making "Rogue One." In a Reddit AMA from 2016, the director was asked what lessons he took from his 2014 monster movie with him to a galaxy far, far away. Here's what he had to say:

"I guess there are many lessons. Visually, I wanted to have a team of concept artists working on 'Rogue One' ALL the way through the film. Typically on a big movie, the artists only work during the script-writing phase, but you end up always tweaking and improving everything, so having designers and concept artists work and redesign and keep pushing things all the way until the last month of the process was something we did on 'Rogue' that wasn't on 'Godzilla' so much."

Working with Warner Bros. and Legendary Pictures on a "Godzilla" movie is a bit different than working with Disney and Lucasfilm on a "Star Wars" movie. Lucasfilm has a dedicated team of artists that can help support a filmmaker like Edwards. Yes, Edwards had a specific crew for "Rogue One," but Lucasfilm truly is a unique beast that certainly helped him keep artists on the whole way through. Frankly, the movie might have been in big trouble without them there.