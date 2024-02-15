Can Gina Carano Win Her Mandalorian Lawsuit Against Disney? Our Entertainment Law Expert Weighs In

Gina Carano, the former MMA fighter and "Deadpool" star, is currently suing Disney for discrimination and wrongful termination. Carano was one of the main stars of the "Star Wars" TV show "The Mandalorian," playing Cara Dune in the first two seasons, but she was fired three years ago for "social media posts denigrating people based on their cultural and religious identities" that were deemed "abhorrent and unacceptable." Carano did have quite a bit of outspoken, far right-wing commentary on her social feeds, many of which were called anti-semitic or transphobic. Now, she's trying to fire back at Disney in a lawsuit — with the help of Elon Musk. But does Carano actually stand a chance of winning this suit?

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Musk is making good on a promise to pay legal bills for users who claim they have been discriminated against due to their activity on his platform, so Carano is taking one of the biggest companies in the world to court. "My words were consistently twisted to demonize & dehumanize me as an alt right wing extremist," Carano claimed about her firing. The complaint alleges that Disney and Lucasfilm harassed and defamed the actress behind Cara Dune for not conforming to their views on issues such as Black Lives Matter, pandemic lockdowns, pronouns, and her claims about interference in the 2020 election which have been proven false. Carano also believes that Disney treated her unfairly compared to her male co-stars such as Pedro Pascal, who has also been outspoken politically on social media.

So, does Carano have ground to stand on here? Is it possible that Disney will have to pony up a hefty sum of dough at the end of this legal battle? Could this lead to Carano's return as Cara Dune in the "Star Wars" galaxy? We got some legal experts to weigh in on the matter and provide some much-needed insight.