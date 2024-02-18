Futurama's Original Idea For Randy Was A Matter Of Six Simple Words

The "Futurama" character Randy (John DiMaggio) has appeared in 17 episodes of the series to date and in three of the four movies. Randy is enthused, catty, and seen throughout the series holding down a wide variety of jobs. In one episode, he is the proprietor of a jewelry store (Dr. Zoidberg spits expensive gems at him). In another, he is seen teaching a prenatal swim class (Dr. Zoidberg froths lobster drool on him). In a third, he builds an ark to save Earth's animals during a great deluge (Dr. Zoidberg remains mercifully absent). In the latter scenario, Randy's husband points out that Randy filled the ark with same-sex couples, which he is quite proud of. "There are some parts of the Bible I like," Randy says, "and some parts I don't like."

DiMaggio has been quite outspoken on "Futurama" DVD commentaries about how much he loves Randy. Randy never emerged from the background and hasn't been given any stories of his own, but he is bursting with personality. It's also nice to see an incidentally queer character play a constant role in an animated series like "Futurama." Randy wasn't initially written as queer, but he became increasingly queer throughout his appearances.

Indeed, Randy wasn't written as anything at first. He was merely a background character. It's worth remembering that each cast member of "Futurama" plays dozens of roles, many of them one-off background characters. One can only imagine the creative challenge of voicing such parts. It's easy to do an Orson Welles impersonation. It's much harder to play "pedestrian #8" and make her sound unique.

In a 2013 interview with the AV Club, DiMaggio talked bout the inception of Randy, and the six-word phrase that the character's creators used to describe him: "He's a man in the crowd."