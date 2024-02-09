Futurama's John DiMaggio Had To Regularly Suffocate Himself In The Show's Early Days

At the start of Matt Groening's and David X. Cohen's 31st-century sci-fi sitcom "Futurama," the alcoholic robot Bender (John DiMaggio) sounded a little bit more like a drunken vagrant. He slurred his speech more and seemed less able to concentrate. As the show progressed, Bender became more self-assured, like the guy at the bar who — after his fourth shot of Jim Beam — is 100% confident he could thrash the bouncer. Bender became egotistical in addition to being a drunken criminal. On DVD commentary tracks, the makers of "Futurama" have said that Bender, in being a robot, allowed them more explicit depictions of violence and vice; a human character cannot drink a gallon of rotgut whiskey and smoke four cigars simultaneously, but a robot can. The Fox censors are weird.

Prior to "Futurama," DiMaggio only had a few credits to his name. His first gig was playing ancillary voices in Eric Vogel's 1994 MTV series "The Head," a surreal show about a man with a purple alien living inside his skull, causing it to grow an extra six feet. DiMaggio also has supporting roles in "Johnny Bravo," "Rugrats," and "Spawn" before landing the "Futurama" gig. Cohen's and Groening's series shot him to superstardom in the voice-acting world, and he has enjoyed a broad and prolific career ever since.

Back in 1999, however, DiMaggio was still seen as the "new kid," and he was clearly tickled pink to be working on a show made by the "Simpsons" guy and acting alongside heavy hitters like Billy West, Tress MacNeille, and Maurice LaMarche.

Back in June of 2017, DiMaggio, Cohen, and Groening took to Reddit to answer questions from fans, and they revealed that DiMaggio's greenness — and resultant constant snickering — led to a lot of near-suffocations by pillow.