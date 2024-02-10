A Simple Line In Futurama Had The Writers At Their Wits' End

In the "Futurama" episode "War is the H-Word," Fry (Billy West) and Bender (John DiMaggio) discover that they can get a 5% discount on ham-flavored chewing gum if they have a military I.D. Feeling that they would never be drafted into any kind of foolish military conflict, the two sign up for the armed services and absquatulate with their gum.

And then the war came.

Fry and Bender are immediately drafted into a bizarre battlefield excursion they're told very little about. They are trained to fire guns and be generally boorish and sexist, as their commanding officer is the irrepressible misogynist Zapp Brannigan (West). Fry's and Bender's much more capable friend Leela (Katey Sagal) joins the army in disguise (she puts on a beard) just so she can make sure the two dopes don't get blown up on day one of combat. It won't be until they are shipped to the front that our main characters will see the enemy for the first time. It seems that they are fighting a sentient species of fleshy ball beings.

This, naturally, allowed the "Futurama" writers to go a little hogwild. "War is the H-Word" is replete with ball puns ranging from the childish to the downright blue. Just when you think no more ball jokes can be made, writer Eric Horsted cracks out another. Example: the disembodied head of Henry Kissinger (Maurice LaMarche), trying to negotiate peace with the Brain Balls — the balls' leaders — he pleas to put an end to the bloodshed. "We have seen too many body bags and ball sacks," he says.

But there was one scene where the ball jokes ran dry. Back in 2017, during a Reddit AMA, Groening revealed the single line of Kissinger's that gave them headaches for days.