Being Overprepared Is What Really Landed Futurama's Deal With Fox

The premise of David X. Cohen and Matt Groening's "Futurama" is pretty simple. On New Year's Eve in the year 1999, a feckless and directionless pizza delivery boy named Fry (Billy West) accidentally falls into a cryogenic freezing tube and remains suspended for a thousand years. He awakens just as the world rings in the year 3000, and eventually takes a job working for a distant nephew named Professor Farnsworth (West), who owns a space-bound delivery company of his own. He also develops a crush on an impatient cyclops named Leela (Katey Sagal). The world of the year 3000 is replete with sci-fi trappings familiar to any fan of the genre; there are robots, aliens, space travel, and ineffable technologies.

The central joke of "Futurama" is that, despite all of humanity's advancements, human beings are still dumb and petty and concerned with their selfish creature comforts and base impulses. Fry may have been whisked into the future, but he's still kind of an idiot. Luckily, there are plenty of idiots in the future he can relate to.

The series debuted in 1999, but the development of "Futurama" began many years before that. Matt Groening is the luminary behind "The Simpsons" and David X. Cohen was a "Simpsons" writer who began working on the show in 1993. Cohen is a credited writer on 14 episodes of "The Simpsons," including four of the show's celebrated Halloween specials.

Cohen, it seems, had gained a reputation as the "sci-fi nerd" in the "Simpsons" writing room, a reputation that opened up conversations about sci-fi — and a new TV series — with Groening. Cohen talked about these conversations in a 2015 interview with Lightspeed Magazine. By the time the two men were done constructing their new series, they were overprepared.