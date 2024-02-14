Does Star Wars Villain Emperor Palpatine Have Sex? Ian McDiarmid Has An Answer, Somehow

Do it. Execute order 69. He could stop others from boning, but not himself. Young fool, only now in your end do you understand. Your coming together is your undoing. Insert your own ribald "Emperor Palpatine has sex" pun here.

In J.J. Abrams' maligned 2019 sci-fi adventure "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker," it was revealed that the young heroine Rey (Daisy Ridley) was the granddaughter of Emperor Palpatine (Ian McDiarmid), the deceased villain from several previous "Star Wars" movies. At the end of 1983's "Return of the Jedi," Darth Vader (David Prowse) hurled the elderly Emperor from a tall tower, most definitely killing him. Somehow, however, Palpatine returned. Not only did he return, but he was revealed to be the secret mastermind behind all of the galaxy's recent malfeasance. He was kept alive by eerie, Gigerian machines on the distant planet Exegol, secretly growing clones and constructing a powerful fleet of ultra-destructive warships.

One may have trouble focusing on Palpatine's schemes, however, as one might be distracted by the fact that he has a granddaughter. That means audiences are likely picturing a monstrous, craggy warlock engaging in sexual intercourse, zestily fathering one of Rey's parents. On screen, Palpatine may be blithering about Force Dyads or whatever, but many in the audience can likely only envision his "O" face. Yes, it seems that Palpatine f***s.

Or perhaps not. Enterprising journalist Ben Travis, writing for Empire Magazine, recently interviewed McDiarmid about the many times he played Emperor Palpatine. Travis thought to ask the actor about Palpatine's sexual history, and McDiarmid seemed to answer in the affirmative that the Emperor did indeed copulate.