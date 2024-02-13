George Lucas Insisted On Emperor Palpatine's Most Infamous Moment In Star Wars: Revenge Of The Sith

Say what you will about George Lucas' writing — especially his dialogue – but there's no denying the man had a vision, and that vision changed cinema forever. He helped bring about the digital revolution, created one of the biggest fictional universes out there, and can also be a pretty good filmmaker with the right material. That said, Lucas is not known for eloquent and specific instructions for his actors. Instead, he is famous for his "faster, more intense" stage direction during the making of the original "Star Wars" trilogy — a direction that was sorely needed in the recent "Ahsoka" series.

Speaking with Empire for the 25th anniversary of the "Star Wars" prequels, Ian McDiarmid spoke of Emperor Palpatine's fateful fight against Mace Windu in "Revenge of the Sith," and Lucas' direction in the making of that scene.

"George [Lucas] kept hyping me up on that," McDiarmid explained. "I was screaming, 'ABSOLUTE POWER!' I said, 'Do you want me to do some quiet ones, because this is a bit much?' George said, 'No, go further, go further!' So I did, and he seems to have kept most of it — there's no holding back there."

McDiarmid confessed that line (the actual quote is "Unlimited power!") is one of his most requested lines of dialogue by fans, but it may not surprise you to know which is number one. "The one that they like most of all is, 'DO IT!' People just love it," he revealed.