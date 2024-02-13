Ryan Gosling Gets In N Out While Helping Jimmy Kimmel Get To The Oscars

It's a new year, and that means the Oscars are getting closer. The 96th Academy Awards are coming to ABC on March 10, and they're even starting a little earlier this year, slated to begin at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT. After all, the ceremony is always far too long, so handing out the little golden guys an hour earlier than usual means Hollywood can get the after-party started sooner, and isn't that what the Oscars are really about?

ABC's late-night talk show host Jimmy Kimmel will again be hosting the show, which will likely avoid any new controversy out of the Oscars. Surely no one wants to deal with the host getting slapped on live television again. The only slapping that should be happening at the Oscars is slappin' da bass during the performances of the Best Original Song nominees, which will hopefully include Ryan Gosling doing a live rendition of "I'm Just Ken" from "Barbie." Speaking of Mattel's plastic box office queen...

As we wait for the Oscars ceremony to arrive next month, "Jimmy Kimmel Live" debuted a nearly five-minute promo with the comedian lost in BarbieLand, trying to get back to Hollywood to host the awards. With the help of Helen Mirren as the narrator and Kate McKinnon as Weird Barbie, Kimmel follows a map through the various Oscar nominees (even awkwardly including "The Zone of Interest") on the way back to Tinseltown. But McKinnon isn't the only "Barbie" star popping up in the promo. America Ferrera and Ryan Gosling are there to help bring it home.

Watch Jimmy Kimmel's Oscars promo from BarbieLand below!