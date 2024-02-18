The Ongoing Stereotype That Inspired It's Always Sunny's Rock, Flag, And Eagle Song

"It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" has had some pretty unforgettable bits over the years, but some of the best moments of the show hands down are the musical numbers. There was Dee's rapping boyfriend, Dennis and Mac's glam rock band, the animated musical number in the season 4 Christmas special, and of course, there was "The Nightman Cometh." But who could forget one of the most popular songs in "Sunny" — the patriotic anthem "Rock, Flag, and Eagle."

The song was originally an inside joke between series co-creator and star Charlie Day, who stars in the show as a character named after himself, along with actor and writer David Hornsby, who plays the recurring character Rickety Cricket.

"Hornsby and I would joke about truck commercials, and that they — at that time, I don't know if they're still doing this — it seemed like they were just pumping out the most stereotypical American things," said Day, explaining the origin of the song in an episode of the "Always Sunny Podcast." "So, it was, like, Eagles and rocks and it was just like, you know. Flags [...] Drive a big truck, gonna kick some ass, whatever. So, that — I think it was just coming from there. Just, like, grabbing that riff in my head."

The tune was first sung by Day in the season 2 episode "Charlie Goes America All Over Everybody's Ass." He and Mac attempt to lean into their patriotism with an "anything goes" policy at the bar, but it quickly backfires when Frank allows a crowd of pesky Vietnamese gamblers to set up camp in the basement.