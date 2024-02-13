Millie Bobby Brown Makes An Epic Netflix Action Movie With The Damsel Trailer
It's been a few months since Netflix has given us any updates on "Damsel," the upcoming fantasy thriller starring Millie Bobby Brown, but today we've finally been gifted a new look at the film and, of course, that dragon. The first trailer kept things mum, with MBB staying completely silent throughout, emphasizing the action, spectacle, and gorgeous costuming. Netflix first presented the film with the tagline "This is NOT a fairy tale," and today's new trailer looks like "Damsel" will be subverting all the typical tropes we associate with tales of princesses and larger-than-life beasts. Here's the official synopsis from Netflix:
"A dutiful damsel agrees to marry a handsome prince, only to find the royal family has recruited her as a sacrifice to repay an ancient debt. Thrown into a cave with a fire-breathing dragon, she must rely on her wits and will to survive."
Ah, yes. The ol' "tossing a virgin into a cave to appease an otherworldly creature to maintain royal power" trick. Well, evil Queen Isabelle (Robin Wright) clearly underestimated Elodie (Brown), who has no intention of waiting for some Prince Charming to save her ... especially not the one who is part of a family that left her for dead. She may not have her Eleven in "Stranger Things" powers, but this princess knows her way around a sword. Fantasy projects can be a pretty big sell outside of recognizable IP like "Game of Thrones" or "The Lord of the Rings," so Netflix is taking quite the gamble with "Damsel." Here's hoping the final film can reach the heights the admittedly stellar trailer seems to promise.
A damsel in distress that can save herself
Some of the best fantasy films subvert the expectations of traditional fairy tales, like the Cinderella-redux "Ever After" with Drew Barrymore as a self-saving princess, or even Disney animated features like "Tangled." However, "Damsel" looks to be dabbling in much higher stakes, with action-packed scenes of survival and A MOTHER EFFING DRAGON! Joining Millie Bobby Brown and Robin Wright are Angela Bassett as Lady Bayford, Ray Winstone as the King, and Nick Robinson as Prince Henry. The film was directed by Juan Carlos Fresnadillo ("28 Weeks Later") and written by Dan Mazeau ("Fast X").
"You feel that you are experiencing the journey of surviving and facing this creature with Elodie," Fresnadillo told Netflix. "The emotional arc is so intense." The trailer shows Elodie running her hands across the wall of a cave showing countless names of the other women who have been sacrificed by the royal family, which makes me hope the film will take a similar approach as the horror film "Ready or Not," and that Elodie is going to burn them all to the ground after taming the dragon.
"It's a thrilling adventure with a really dark twist to put you on the edge of your seat," Fresnadillo said. "As a filmmaker, one of the things I always want to do is surprise the audience with a new take on a story. Especially this kind of [traditional story] — we have to modernize those tales with new takes, more modern and real ways, to connect with the audience."
"Damsel" arrives on Netflix on March 8, 2024.