Millie Bobby Brown Makes An Epic Netflix Action Movie With The Damsel Trailer

It's been a few months since Netflix has given us any updates on "Damsel," the upcoming fantasy thriller starring Millie Bobby Brown, but today we've finally been gifted a new look at the film and, of course, that dragon. The first trailer kept things mum, with MBB staying completely silent throughout, emphasizing the action, spectacle, and gorgeous costuming. Netflix first presented the film with the tagline "This is NOT a fairy tale," and today's new trailer looks like "Damsel" will be subverting all the typical tropes we associate with tales of princesses and larger-than-life beasts. Here's the official synopsis from Netflix:

"A dutiful damsel agrees to marry a handsome prince, only to find the royal family has recruited her as a sacrifice to repay an ancient debt. Thrown into a cave with a fire-breathing dragon, she must rely on her wits and will to survive."

Ah, yes. The ol' "tossing a virgin into a cave to appease an otherworldly creature to maintain royal power" trick. Well, evil Queen Isabelle (Robin Wright) clearly underestimated Elodie (Brown), who has no intention of waiting for some Prince Charming to save her ... especially not the one who is part of a family that left her for dead. She may not have her Eleven in "Stranger Things" powers, but this princess knows her way around a sword. Fantasy projects can be a pretty big sell outside of recognizable IP like "Game of Thrones" or "The Lord of the Rings," so Netflix is taking quite the gamble with "Damsel." Here's hoping the final film can reach the heights the admittedly stellar trailer seems to promise.