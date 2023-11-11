Netflix's Damsel Trailer Pits Stranger Things' Millie Bobby Brown Against A Dragon

There was a movie you may have heard of called "Damsel" that came out in 2018. Directed by the Zellner brothers (where did they go?), the film was a chopped-and-screwed riff on the Western, what was called by some a neo-Western, that followed its titular damsel, played by Mia Wasikowska, and her would-be white knight, a blubbering fool played by Robert Pattinson, across the American Southwest. The title was a knowing wink to the subversion of its story — the damsel in question was in fact much more capable than her rescuer, their shared adversary, and basically everyone else they encountered.

The new trailer for Millie Bobby Brown's latest venture with Netflix, also called "Damsel," seems to be doing the same thing. It's 2023! Women don't need to wait for white knights to save them. Like Brown in the first trailer for "Damsel," released today as part of Netflix's Geeked Week, female characters can pick up swords and slay dragons themselves. It's quite an old twist on the insidious myth that women are helpless weaklings in the face of danger — just read the title story of "The Bloody Chamber," Angela Carter's groundbreaking 1979 collection of twisted fairy tales, if you don't believe me.

But as a narrative twist, it's not too old or too overdone to take a fresh crack. And anyway, the tagline for this "Damsel" explicitly warns, "This is NOT a fairy tale." So perhaps we're in for something even more subversive.