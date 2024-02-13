Rebel Moon Part 2 - Release Date, Cast, Director And More Info

Spoilers for "Rebel Moon – Part One" follow.

Zack Snyder's sci-fi film "Rebel Moon – Part One: A Child of Fire" was released on Netflix on December 23, 2023, to middling reviews and not a lot of ballyhoo. Snyder's usual amount of visual busyness and turgid, adolescent navel-gazing was instantly recognized by the filmmaker's fans and detractors, being enjoyed or hated accordingly. The story of "Rebel Moon" is a straightforward sci-fi version of "Seven Samurai." A grain-harvesting villager named Kora (Sofia Boutella) finds that her home planet has been targeted for plunder by an evil, Nazi-like space empire. Rather than sacrifice their harvest, she gathers together a modest group of desperate warriors, hoping they will have the gumption to fight off the Empire when they arrive for their grain.

"Part One" detailed the gathering of the warriors, which included a roguish scamp (Charlie Hunnam), a former drunk (Djimon Honsou), a sword-wielding badass (Doona Bae), and a brother-sister pair of warriors (Ray Fisher and Cleopatra Coleman). It also eventually revealed that Kora was once a soldier for the Empire and resents the violent brainwashing she underwent. There was also an unexpected double-cross, and a dead villain who gets resurrected by a creepy cadre of Bene Gesserit-like witches. Like with most of Snyder's films, there's not a lot going on thematically in "Rebel Moon," but the film is still jam-packed with incidents.

Snyder's film ends on a cliffhanger, and "Rebel Moon – Part One: A Child of Fire" was filmed back-to-back with "Rebel Moon – Part Two: The Scargiver." One might presume the second part will match the first in length ("Fire" was 134 minutes) and will feature an extended action climax wherein the warriors finally fight the Empire.

Here's what we know so far.