Lisa Frankenstein Has A M3GAN Connection That May Drive You A Little Crazy
The horror-comedy "Lisa Frankenstein" is now in theaters, and while reviews have been somewhat mixed, we here at /Film are fans. As BJ Colangelo wrote in her positive review:
I'm desperately trying not to sound like a cliche here, but the existence of "Lisa Frankenstein" feels like a miracle. It's as if Diablo Cody and Zelda Williams took Sprouse's "I'm a weirdo" speech from "Riverdale" and turned it into an entire movie to prove the point. For all of its fantastical elements of undead boyfriends and tanning bed magic, there's a genuine message about how ungodly difficult it is to be a teenage girl in all of its forms, but that gallows humor is one of the strongest coping mechanisms to employ. "Lisa Frankenstein" is the manic, impulsive, neon-soaked little sister of Lucky McKee's "May," and the long overdue, raunchy, coming-of-rage film Gen Z has been missing.
Interestingly enough, the film shares a connection with last year's horror hit "M3GAN" — you know, the movie about the killer doll robot. The connection might not be clear at first, and it might even drive you a little crazy as you watch the film. But we're here to help with that.
M3GAN Frankenstein
Now, both "M3GAN" and "Lisa Frankenstein" draw on the classic horror novel "Frankenstein" to tell their stories, but that's not the connection we're talking about. In "Lisa Frankenstein," actress Jenna Davis plays Lori, one of the best friends of Taffy, Lisa's sister. Lori is a small character, but she has a familiar voice — because she provided the voice of M3GAN in all her killer robot glory.
"Oh my goodness. I love how bubbly and fun she is," Davis previously said of playing M3GAN. "I also love when she gets in her darker era. She has little phases throughout the movie and she really evolves. As much as she is an AI, she's growing and constantly expanding, and I enjoyed playing with that too. She can be so bubbly, but she can also turn on you just like that. You're like, wait, I thought you were this sweet little innocent girl."
So if you find yourself watching "Lisa Frankenstein" this weekend (and you should) and wondering where the heck you know Davis' voice from, you now have the answer. And you'll probably hear Davis voice M3GAN again in the future since a "M3GAN" sequel is officially in the works. As for "Lisa Frankenstein," it's now playing in a theater ner you.