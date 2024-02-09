Lisa Frankenstein Has A M3GAN Connection That May Drive You A Little Crazy

Now, both "M3GAN" and "Lisa Frankenstein" draw on the classic horror novel "Frankenstein" to tell their stories, but that's not the connection we're talking about. In "Lisa Frankenstein," actress Jenna Davis plays Lori, one of the best friends of Taffy, Lisa's sister. Lori is a small character, but she has a familiar voice — because she provided the voice of M3GAN in all her killer robot glory.

"Oh my goodness. I love how bubbly and fun she is," Davis previously said of playing M3GAN. "I also love when she gets in her darker era. She has little phases throughout the movie and she really evolves. As much as she is an AI, she's growing and constantly expanding, and I enjoyed playing with that too. She can be so bubbly, but she can also turn on you just like that. You're like, wait, I thought you were this sweet little innocent girl."

So if you find yourself watching "Lisa Frankenstein" this weekend (and you should) and wondering where the heck you know Davis' voice from, you now have the answer. And you'll probably hear Davis voice M3GAN again in the future since a "M3GAN" sequel is officially in the works. As for "Lisa Frankenstein," it's now playing in a theater ner you.