What The It Movies Look Like Before Special Effects

In 2017, director Andy Muschietti helmed "It Chapter One," adapted from the first half of Stephen King's massive horror tome, which had previously only been seen as a 1990 television miniseries starring Tim Curry as the terrifying Pennywise the Clown. Somewhat to the surprise of production company Warner Bros., it was not just a hit, but a huge box office phenomenon that blew financial projections out of the water. Although "It Chapter Two," released in 2019, couldn't match the critical or box office success of the first film, the franchise is nonetheless regarded as one of the most creatively ambitious adaptations of King's horror novels.

On the surface, "It" doesn't seem like it would need a tremendous amount of special effects work. The wildly unnerving story revolves around an evil clown murdering children in suburban Maine, which might require some extensive makeup but little else. That is, however, before you begin to grapple with the insidious supernatural element of "It," which features otherworldly set pieces hard to accomplish on screen without the help of a little CGI. While we recommend not looking into the Deadlights, you're more than welcome to take a look at what some of the most monumental scenes of "It" looked like before visual effects were implemented.