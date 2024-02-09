Star Trek's Lieutenant Leslie Has A Sweet Connection To William Shatner

When a franchise has established itself as a pop culture favorite for as long as "Star Trek" has — currently, going on 60 years — imaginative storytellers truly have no limits when it comes to honoring such history. In 2009, J.J. Abrams went out of his way to make his prequel film "Star Trek" exist in its own alternate universe entirely, ensuring that his new franchise addition could co-exist within the timeline while never once meddling with any of what happened to Spock, Captain Kirk, and all the other heroes of the starship Enterprise. Justin Lin's "Star Trek Beyond" directly incorporated the death of Leonard Nimoy into the plot (along with an end-credits tribute to the late Anton Yelchin), paying homage to an icon in the most respectful way possible. But one of the most heartwarming examples of this tradition comes from a recurring character in "The Original Series" that most viewers likely never even picked up on.

Lieutenant Leslie first appeared in the retooled pilot episode "Where No Man Has Gone Before," played by actor Eddie Paskey in what was little more than a background role. In fact, Paskey was never actually credited as such, primarily because he served as William Shatner's double and stand-in for several scenes. But as any budget-conscious series was inclined to do, Paskey appeared in dozens of episodes throughout the three seasons — even though he'd technically died on-screen multiple times and constantly cycled through various Enterprise departments. He even got a chance to give Kirk a verbal dressing down in "This Side of Paradise," refusing to follow orders despite the captain's withering gaze (in fairness, Leslie was infected by mind-altering spores at the time).

But Shatner and Paskey shared an even closer connection — one that spoke volumes of their on-set bond.