Ryan Gosling's Bleach Blonde Barbie Look Was A Last Minute Decision

You can tell a lot about a Ryan Gosling character by his hair. In Derek Cianfrance's "The Place Beyond the Pines," the actor's motorcycle stunt driver Luke's bleached mop speaks to his immaturity when the story begins in the late '90s (a time in which his hairdo would've been considered quite fashionable among the youths, I swear it's true!). Compare that to Gosling's replicant cop K in Denis Villeneuve's "Blade Runner 2049," whose haircut is pragmatic and unflashy. It befits his personality yet it's almost too tidy, as though he's a kid playing at being a grown-up ... or, in K's case, at being "a real boy," to quote his holographic AI girlfriend Joi (Ana de Armas).

Like K, Gosling's Ken ends up having an existential crisis as he comes to ponder who he truly is and what he's meant to do with his life in "Barbie." But he's even more like Luke, in that he, too, is fairly juvenile, has bleach-blonde locks, and ends up causing a whole lot of problems after a life-changing discovery leads him down a dark path due in no small amount to his flawed grasp of masculinity. "The Place Beyond the Pines" and "Barbie" are basically the same movie, that's what I'm getting at.

Okay, not really, but Ken and Luke have a remarkable amount in common when you take a closer look at them. Perhaps that's why Gosling knew just what to do upon realizing his original Ken wig didn't look right shortly before production on "Barbie" got underway.