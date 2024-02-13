Rachel Brosnahan Breaks Down Her Approach To Superman: Legacy's Lois Lane

You know what's really got me excited for "Superman: Legacy"? Aside from director James Gunn previously delivering the best movies that Marvel Studios has had to offer, Rachel Brosnahan is playing Lois Lane. Just as her soon-to-be co-star David Corenswet looks like Superman in the flesh, Brosnahan looks so much like how Lois is drawn: a gaze that sees through you and yet attracts your own, round and slender face with a strong chin, and brunette.

It's not all looks though, Brosnahan has got the talent and attitude to back it up. Check out her leading performance in the 2020 thriller "I'm Your Woman" as Jean, a housewife caught up in a crime. Jean is more naive than Lois, but they share a proper spine and a good heart. Brosnahan is best known, though, for awards darling series "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" — playing a snappy, mid-century New Yorker like Midge Maisel is the perfect energy for Lois Lane. (That's why the best Lois Lane we never had is Jennifer Jason Leigh in "The Hudsucker Proxy.")

While recently speaking to Entertainment Weekly on the Critics Choice Awards red carpet, Brosnahan was asked for three words to describe her take on Lois. She answered: "Feisty. Dare I say marvelous? And fiercely intelligent." Brosnahan attests that, "Every single person involved in this production is such a perfect nerd for Superman. We all grew up watching the movies, some of us grew up reading the comics you know, and so I feel like it's just being made with so much love."

Granted, every actor who appears in a superhero movie calls themselves a fan, but Brosnahan's choice of adjectives does demonstrate an understanding of the character she's playing.