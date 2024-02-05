Cool Stuff: McFarlane Toys' Dark Knight Rises Catwoman Action Figure Includes The Batpod

For $69.99, McFarlane Toys has the collectible set with the Catwoman action figure and the Batpod vehicle, which will ship in March 2024. As far as the figure is concerned, it looks like Catwoman only comes with a masked face, rather than including another head sculpt without the eye covering. Plus, it looks like the figure's hair has been sculpted to appear as if it's blowing in the wind, and an alternate sculpt could have also provided a more relaxed hair mold. That's a bit disappointing for anyone wanting to add the Catwoman figure to the collection without placing her on the vehicle, but I supposed we'll take what we can get.

Meanwhile, the Batpod comes with a pair of detachable machine guns. That's likely only for the ease of packing it within the box, since the vehicle doesn't ever appear in the movie without the guns on the side of the front wheel. While there's a stand included for the Catwoman figure, there isn't a display base for the vehicle, which might make it difficult to display in a dynamic action pose. Otherwise, it looks like the vehicle and figure set can de displayed easily with a standard straight-driving position.

McFarlane Toys

For those interested, there was also a Gold Label bundle that included the Hong Kong Sky Dive version of Batman from "The Dark Knight," but that's currently sold out on McFarlane's website. If you want to get that version of Batman, which includes an unmasked Christian Bale head sculpt, you can still pre-order the figure by itself. Or, if you want to treat yourself, you can just snag the box set that features almost all the big screen versions of Batman.